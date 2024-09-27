Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrate major milestone in Danish capital

Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrated Børsen's 400th anniversary in the Danish capital.
On Thursday, the royal couple made a grand entrance and stole the spotlight with their dazzling outfits for the gala.
Mary graced the event in a strapless monochrome floral gown by Danish designer, Lasse Spangenberg. While, Frederik looked draper in a black tuxedo.
The official page of the royal couple posted the pictures from the event on Instagram and penned, “Last night Their Majesties the King and Queen attended a dinner on the occasion of Børsen's 400th anniversary.”
“The gala dinner was originally supposed to have taken place in Børssalen, but when that was not possible due to the fire, it was moved to Moltke's Palace,” the statement further read.
Earlier in the day, the King also took part in a foundation stone laying to mark the start of the rebuilding of the Stock Exchange, which was severely damaged during a fire on 16 April 2024.
On the personal front, the lovebirds share four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.