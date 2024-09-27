Johnny Depp brings joy to sick children as iconic Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp has made sick children’s day at hospital by surprising them with his Pirates Of The Caribbean costume in Spain.
Amid his busy schedule at the San Sebastian Film Festival, the Alice in Wonderland actor surprised sick children at the Donostia University Hospital by reprising his Captain Jack Sparrow character.
As per a post from the hospital, Oscar-nominee interacted with patients and took pictures with the young fans.
"From all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support and his energy, as well as to @sansebastianfes for having facilitated this visit," the hospital wrote on X.
Johnny, 61, has previously visited hospitals plenty of times to surprise his fans
Back in 2015, he told Graham Norton, "The kids are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me."
Earlier this week, his directorial film titled Modi – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness premiered at the festival.
Moreover, the renowned actor will open an immersive exhibition, A Bunch of Stuff, in New York City on October 4.