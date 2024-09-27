Sports

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season

Daniel Ricciardo drove his last race in Formula One on September 22, 2024

  September 27, 2024
Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at Red Bull, and now the former athlete will drive for the remainder of the Formula One season.

RB management was seemingly unsatisfied with his performance that’s why they decided to remove him.

The team principal of the team Laurent Mekies said, "Daniel has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.”

He added, "He has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family."

The 35-year old driver has bagged eight wins and 32 podiums throughout his career, which is certainly a huge accomplishment.

Daniel broke his silence on his social media account, "I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you.”

From 2014-2018, he drove for RB and became the legend of bold overtake.

