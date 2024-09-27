Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s latest public appearances in New York without Meghan Markle have fuelled the rumours of their potential split in future.
The Duke of Sussex, who has always been inseparable from his beloved wife is currently attending back-to-back events in NYC without her, showcasing unusual excitement and enthusiasm.
In a conversation with GB, a Royal correspondent Sarah-Louise Robertson said, “I'm concerned, eight days away from Meghan Markle's grass or class, wherever you want to call it, that to me is this signal.”
"It's just a hop, skip and a jump to splits-ville. As far as I'm concerned, I think the writing's on the wall,” she noted.
Comparing Harry’s solo appearances with his Colombia tour with Meghan, Sarah claimed, “He hasn't looked happy for a while. He didn't look very happy when he was on that supposed tour in Colombia.”
"People have said he looked a bit happier when he was in New York. He was a bit more human? He was humanised on this New York trip,” she added.
The royal correspondent also noted that Harry has found the New York trip more beneficial as he hasn't been bothered with certain concerns, specifically the pressures from the media or issues with security surveillance.
This update comes hot over the heels of Prince Harry’s brief appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s segment, Tonightmares.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also scheduled to make yet another solo trip to the UK on September 30, 2024.