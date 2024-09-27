Gemini introduces AI-driven smart replies in Gmail for a faster email experience

Gemini in the Gmail app is launching a new feature that will make replying to emails easier.
This feature allows users to quickly respond to emails using artificial intelligence (AI).
Called contextual smart replies, this feature enables users to craft detailed replies based on the content and context of incoming emails.
This new capability will be limited to Google Workspace users, with free users not having access.
As users begin to reply, multiple suggested responses will appear at the bottom of the screen, displaying the first few words of the email's subject and content.
After selecting a suggestion, the AI will generate a detailed reply that can be several paragraphs long and cover all the information the sender needs.
Users can modify this response to add extra details or send it as is.
This feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace users with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium subscriptions.
It will also be accessible to users with the Google One AI Premium subscription.
Importantly, this is an app-based feature available on both Android and iOS devices.