Travis Kelce's mom reveals his shocking reason behind dating Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce has revealed his “attention seeking nature” amid Taylor Swift romance.
During her presence at a recent interview with Extra, the Kelce mother talked about how NFL sar is handling fame amid his high-profile relationship with the Shake It Up singer.
“He’s always been one to be in the limelight. He loves attention. I mean it, he’s always dancing, always joking around, always having fun… he just loves life,” she revealed.
She continued to explain, “It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day,”
“Every time I turn around, I’m seeing him doing something different – whether it’s on the golf course, or at a concert, or whatever, he’s just having his best life right now,” Donna added.
Donna also hinted that Travis sometimes do weird things to please other people.
“A lot of the antics that he does, whether it’s on the field or elsewhere … even with his clothes sometimes, he’s like, ‘I just want a smile out of people,’” she added.
Donna Kelce also gushed over Travis Kelce for handling his newfound fame “pretty well,” during Taylor Swift romance.