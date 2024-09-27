Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to co-host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi?

The Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh and Salman, are speculated to be sharing the 25th IIFA stage!
The International Indian Film Academy Awards, that has always been a glamorous star-studded affair, is going to host the 25th award event which will star the King Khan alongside film director Karan Johar as hosts of the stunning night.
However, there has been ongoing rumors suggesting that the Pathaan actor’s hosted event might feature a special reunion of him with his Karan Arjun brother Salman Khan.
The speculations arose when the IIFA co-founder, Andrea Timmins, teased the potential appearance of the Dabangg actor alongside Shah Rukh.
“Salman is family, and we’ve known each other for over 30 years. He’s been a part of every IIFA show, and we definitely miss him. It has always been my dream to get Salman and Shah Rukh together on the IIFA stage,” said Timmins.
She further stated, “Unfortunately, due to his hectic schedule with Bigg Boss and his upcoming movie shoot, he might not be able to attend the event. But maybe he’ll surprise us and drop in on the 28th.”
Although, the actors will not be co-hosting the show, the 25th IIFA Awards for sure will see their thrilling yet magical reunion.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has previously starred together in several movies including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has also made cameos in SRK’s Om Shanti Om, Zero, and Pathaan.
On the work front, Salman Khan is filming for his upcoming movie Sikandar, releasing in 2025.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his forthcoming new film King, also releasing in 2025.