Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Shortly after Kate Middleton offered a peek into her latest public appearance at the English National Ballet performance on Thursday, Prince William delighted fans with a new surprise.
The Prince of Wales shared a rare photo of him on his and Kate's Instagram account on Friday.
In the delightful photo, captured in the woods amid rainy weather, William could be seen flashing a wide smile holding an umbrella.
While the next photo was a close up of a filming camera showcasing William in the screen.
"Filming for a very special @earthshotprize project earlier today," wrote William in the caption.
Shortly after William's picture was shared, his ardent fans went gaga as they flooded the comments section with praises for their future king.
One fan wrote, "Good to see Prince William Smiling."
Another penned, "Who else absolutely loves the beard on Prince William? He looks smashing!"
"Prince William, The smile on your face is a true hope to save this Earth. Well done on the amazing work you are doing for the Earthshot Prize," gushed a fan.
Prince William's delightful photo comes just three days prior to his estranged brother Prince Harry's UK visit, scheduled on September 30, 2024.