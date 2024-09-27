Royal

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

The Prince of Wales sends internet into meltdown with his new surprise after Kate Middleton's personal message

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harrys UK return
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Shortly after Kate Middleton offered a peek into her latest public appearance at the English National Ballet performance on Thursday, Prince William delighted fans with a new surprise.

The Prince of Wales shared a rare photo of him on his and Kate's Instagram account on Friday.

In the delightful photo, captured in the woods amid rainy weather, William could be seen flashing a wide smile holding an umbrella.

While the next photo was a close up of a filming camera showcasing William in the screen.

"Filming for a very special @earthshotprize project earlier today," wrote William in the caption.

Shortly after William's picture was shared, his ardent fans went gaga as they flooded the comments section with praises for their future king.

One fan wrote, "Good to see Prince William Smiling."

Another penned, "Who else absolutely loves the beard on Prince William? He looks smashing!"

"Prince William, The smile on your face is a true hope to save this Earth. Well done on the amazing work you are doing for the Earthshot Prize," gushed a fan.

Prince William's delightful photo comes just three days prior to his estranged brother Prince Harry's UK visit, scheduled on September 30, 2024.


Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools

Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Meggie Smith's death

King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Meggie Smith's death
LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints

LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Royal News

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Prince Harry confesses his ‘biggest fears’ ahead of UK return
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrate major milestone in Danish capital
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
King Charles wins internet with heartwarming video of new outing
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon team up for spooky maze experience
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Princess Kate marks surprise appearance at special event after completing chemotherapy
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Princess Theodora’s wedding was cancelled twice for THIS reason
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery