Maggie Smith’s ‘Downton Abbey’ costars honor her legacy in touching tributes

Maggie Smith’s Downton Abbey cast members are paying homage to the late actress’ enduring legacy!
The series of tributes began after the Harry Potter actress’ sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, released a statement through publicist Clair Dobbs, announcing the demise of their beloved mother.
While speaking to PEOPLE, Smith’s Downton Abbey costars expressed their heartfelt thoughts about the actress in emotional statements.
Actor Paul Giamatti, who played the role of Harold Levinson and made guest appearance in series’ season 4 and had main role in Downton Abbey 3, said, “She was a genius and a delight.”
Talking further about Smith, he continued to express that it was a “privilege” to be around her, and describe her as the one of a kind who makes the actors feel proud of their job.
"And I’ll never forget how sweet she was to my 12-year-old son when he visited set,” he concluded.
Next in the series was Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Talbot throughout all the series’ seasons and film sequels, stated, "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."
Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville, who also starred throughout the seasons and sequels of Downton Abbey as Robert Crawley, expressed, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent.”
He also called her “true legend” of her generation and extended condolences towards her sons and family.
Maggie Smith passed away at 89 years of age on Friday, September 27, in a London hospital