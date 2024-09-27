‘RHOBH’s Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold after clash with Kyle Richards

Kim Richards has been put on psychiatric hold after her heated confrontation with sister Kyle Richards!
According to TMZ report on Friday, September 27, the RHOBH alum relapsed following years of sobriety. As per latest reports, the actress was put in psychiatric hold earlier in September after she had a heated feud with Kyle.
The outlet reported that as per the law enforcing sources, Kim barged into Kyle’s house on Wednesday night after which the Buying Beverly Hills actress called the authorities to take her sister out of the house.
“We're told Kyle had let Kim live in the house but she moved out a while back ... but Wednesday Kim showed up again. Law enforcement says Kyle told them she did not want Kim in the house, because the family had cut all contact off in hopes it would shake Kim and get her sober again,” reported TMZ.
They also reported that the police told Kyle that this matter which is civil by nature, is supposed to be handled by the concerned authorities.
Kyle, reportedly, had given Kim the consent to stay at her house, but later refused as their family decided to shut Kim out in the wake of her issues.
Earlier in September, when Kim was staying at Hilton hotel in LA, she began behaving “incoherently” there, which resulted in calling the cops to get her removed from the hotel.
However, upon refusal, the socialite was put on a 5150 hold and was shifted to hospital via ambulance.
Apparently, the recent confrontation comes after Kim was released from the hold.