Sabrina Carpenter hails Toronto & Detroit’s ‘best crowds’ after Short n’ Sweet Tour

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker performed her second Short n’ Sweet concert in Toronto and third in Detroit

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is complimenting the Short n’ Sweet’s Toronto and Detroit crowd!

After wrapping the Toronto and Detroit stops of her highly-anticipated tour, the singer turned to her official Instagram handle on Friday, September 27, and dropped a carousel of breathtaking snaps along with a heartfelt message to her fans who made her concert hit with their delightful presence.

Praising her fans, the Taste hitmaker penned, “Toronto, Detroit …couldn’t ask for better crowds…. Your volume was everything… You are everything. I love you!!!!”

Pinning her next location for the tour, Carpenter wrote, “New York, you’re up next.”

The first image in the carousel featured the singer in a jaw-dropping black dress, paired with matching lace gloves and heels as she reclined on her back with her legs bent at the knees.

Next snap captured the Espresso singer from her back with a stunning night view off the stage as the audience lit up their mobile flashes creating a beautiful view.

The rest of the string also featured various moments from Carpenter’s superhit performance.

“You’re crushing it. This is an evolution tour if I’ve ever seen one,” beautifully penned a fan.

“She’s an icon she’s a legend and she IS the moment,” wrote the second.

Meanwhile, the third expressed, “I see why them tickets for the short n sweet tour were expensive. the crowd is getting a whole theater production basically.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour will next captivate the New Your audience at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2024.

