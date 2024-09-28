Angelina Jolie ends fight for FBI reports in 2016 plane clash with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has officially dropped her lawsuit against the FBI, ending her legal pursuit of documents related to an alleged 2016 altercation with Brad Pitt aboard a private plane.
The Maleficent star had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in 2021 using the pseudonym "Jane Doe," asking for access to FBI records about the incident.
According to court records that PEOPLE was able to access, Jolie dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday, September 25.
The heavily redacted records Jolie was pursuing described an alleged intoxicated fight between Pitt, 60, and his ex-wife on September 14, 2016, just days before Jolie filed for divorce, calling off their 2005 marriage.
Since then, they have engaged in a protracted legal dispute concerning money and the custody of their children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and the twins, Vivienne and Knox, 16.
In 2016, Brad Pitt was investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI after an alleged incident on a private plane involving his children.
The investigations concluded with no charges and no findings of abuse against Pitt.
In response to a 2022 lawsuit by her ex-husband, Jolie provided specifics of the alleged event, including that Pitt had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" amid the continuing legal dispute over their French vineyard Château Miraval and wine firm.