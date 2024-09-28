Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Prince Harry made a solo appearance at a trendy New York City tattoo parlour, sparking curiosity as he was seen without his wife Meghan Markle.
According to reports in The Mail, the Duke of Sussex visited East Side Ink in the Lower East Side of the city on Wednesday at around 1pm and stayed inside for about an hour.
It's still unknown what kind of tattoo, if any, the father of two chose when asked about his visit, the shopkeepers remained silent.
The owner Josh Lord shared with the publication, "I couldn't tell you anything about anyone that stopped by without their permission.
Josh said, "We would respect anyone's privacy in the exact same way.”
The owner added, "A tattoo is a deeply personal choice.... anything that happens here is your private moment."
The royal pulled up in a black SUV flanked by members of his security team and the NYPD, as shown in images obtained by Page Six.
The store owner claimed that the duke spent till shortly after 2 p.m. in the establishment, where sessions can cost up to $350 (£260) per hour.