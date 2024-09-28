Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows in an intimate, family-centred ceremony amid the serene backdrop of Louisiana’s Bayou.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared about the couple’s Sept. 26 celebration in Des Allemandes, La, said, "The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours.”
The source added, “This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story."
On September 23, three days before the singer-songwriter and her partner exchanged vows, the couple received a marriage licence from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana.
The wedding was verified to PEOPLE on September 27 by an employee of Airboat Tours by Arthur.
The Summertime Sadness singer appeared in pictures published by the Daily Mail wearing a white gown with a ruffled neckline and her hair tied up with a light blue ribbon.
Meanwhile for the event, Dufrene dressed in a dark suit.
The Daily Mail reported that Del Rey's father, Robert Grant, looked to have carried a bouquet of flowers as she was escorted down the aisle.
Notably, Del Rey and Dufrene made their relationship public on September 07, 2024.