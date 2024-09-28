Entertainment

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

The couple obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on September 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s intimate wedding details REVEALED
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows in an intimate, family-centred ceremony amid the serene backdrop of Louisiana’s Bayou.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared about the couple’s Sept. 26 celebration in Des Allemandes, La, said, "The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours.”

The source added, “This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story."

On September 23, three days before the singer-songwriter and her partner exchanged vows, the couple received a marriage licence from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana. 

The wedding was verified to PEOPLE on September 27 by an employee of Airboat Tours by Arthur.

The Summertime Sadness singer appeared in pictures published by the Daily Mail wearing a white gown with a ruffled neckline and her hair tied up with a light blue ribbon. 

Meanwhile for the event, Dufrene dressed in a dark suit.

The Daily Mail reported that Del Rey's father, Robert Grant, looked to have carried a bouquet of flowers as she was escorted down the aisle.

Notably, Del Rey and Dufrene made their relationship public on September 07, 2024.

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Entertainment News

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Angelina Jolie ends fight for FBI reports in 2016 plane clash with Brad Pitt
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Ellen DeGeneres reveals shocking health updates: 'Hard to be honest'
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Sabrina Carpenter hails Toronto & Detroit’s ‘best crowds’ after Short n’ Sweet Tour
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
‘RHOBH’s Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold after clash with Kyle Richards
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Maggie Smith’s ‘Downton Abbey’ costars honor her legacy in touching tributes
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Travis Kelce's mom reveals his shocking reason behind dating Taylor Swift
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about Michael Polansky engagement
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
‘Ballerina:’ Ana de Armas steps into ‘John Wick’s World in spin-off trailer
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
‘Harry Potter’ star Dame Maggie Smith dies at 89
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Cardi B stuns crowd before breaking silence on Offset cheating allegations
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Kanye West’s Malibu beach house hits multi-million loss
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Johnny Depp brings joy to sick children as iconic Captain Jack Sparrow