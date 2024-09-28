Trending

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan confessed her 'Raees' co-star Shah Rukh Khan taught her one important life mantra

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Mahira Khan confessed her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan taught her one important life mantra
Mahira Khan confessed her 'Raees' co-star Shah Rukh Khan taught her one important life mantra 

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, holds his advice close to her heart.

It was during a chat session on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the Humsafar superstar got nostalgic and reflected on her experience working with the Dilwale actor.

Amidst other queries, one user on Twitter had asked if Mahira learnt anything from King Khan writing, “What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees? #askmahira."

The question made the superstar take a trip down memory lane and she responded, “Give happiness a chance baby (smile emoji).”

Her response had been appreciated by a lot of social media users, who rushed to the comments section to share their excitement.

“My Zamlimaaaa,” wrote one person.

Another penned, “Love you Zalima.”

While some labelled her ‘Zalimaaaaa,' others expressed their sentiments through heart and kiss emoticons.

In 2017, the Legends of Maula Jatt starlet made a striking entry in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which worked pretty well at the box office.

For the unversed, Mahira Khan has touched down in London for the Hum Award show, slated to be held on September 28, 2024. 

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Trending News

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to co-host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi?
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Maya Ali shares adorable moment with Wahaj Ali's daughter at brother's wedding
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Amitabh Bachchan reflects on job struggles after finishing college
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Ali Rehman Khan breaks silence on linkup with Nusrat Hidayatullah
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Yumna Zaidi walks streets of Central London in style
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spills on most 'irritating' habit of actor
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Vicky Khaushal shows off epic dance move during work out
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Triptii Dimri DEFENDS playing Zoya in ‘Animal’