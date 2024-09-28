Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, holds his advice close to her heart.
It was during a chat session on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the Humsafar superstar got nostalgic and reflected on her experience working with the Dilwale actor.
Amidst other queries, one user on Twitter had asked if Mahira learnt anything from King Khan writing, “What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees? #askmahira."
The question made the superstar take a trip down memory lane and she responded, “Give happiness a chance baby (smile emoji).”
Her response had been appreciated by a lot of social media users, who rushed to the comments section to share their excitement.
“My Zamlimaaaa,” wrote one person.
Another penned, “Love you Zalima.”
While some labelled her ‘Zalimaaaaa,' others expressed their sentiments through heart and kiss emoticons.
In 2017, the Legends of Maula Jatt starlet made a striking entry in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which worked pretty well at the box office.
For the unversed, Mahira Khan has touched down in London for the Hum Award show, slated to be held on September 28, 2024.