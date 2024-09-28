Saba Qamar unearths 'beautiful moments' from her Dubai trip

Saba Qamar makes her Dubai trip a whole lot beautiful and drool-worthy !
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Hindi Medium star shared a peek from her sunny day out at the Sky Observatory Views, Dubai.
The superstar, who landed in the city for a shoot alongside her co-star Ahsan Khan, has blessed feeds with epic moments from her vacation.
In the images shared, the diva basked under the scorching heat of the sun while posing amidst the backdrop of the high-rise buildings and skyscrapers.
“My journey is filled with unexpected twists, beautiful moments and endless growth. Every step is an adventure and I’m embracing it all with an open heart," Qamar wrote as caption.
She continued,"Here’s to living fully, learning constantly and loving every moment along the way."
Shortly after the star’s post went viral, her ardent fans were truly taken aback and rushed to the comments section.
One person wrote, “No. 1 actress of Lollywood.”
“Really excited for whatever you are working on,” the second penned.
“Incredibly gorgeous,” a third user effused.
Bringing her style and charm to the streets and lanes of Dubai, Qamar could not stop but ‘love every moment’ spent.
Saba Qamar has a new project lined up in the kitty and the filming has already hit floors in Dubai.