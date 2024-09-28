Trending

Saba Qamar unearths 'beautiful moments' from her Dubai trip

Saba Qamar brings her star aura to Dubai with co-star Ahsan Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Saba Qamar brings her star aura to Dubai with co-star Ahsan Khan
Saba Qamar brings her star aura to Dubai with co-star Ahsan Khan 

Saba Qamar makes her Dubai trip a whole lot beautiful and drool-worthy !

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Hindi Medium star shared a peek from her sunny day out at the Sky Observatory Views, Dubai.

The superstar, who landed in the city for a shoot alongside her co-star Ahsan Khan, has blessed feeds with epic moments from her vacation.

In the images shared, the diva basked under the scorching heat of the sun while posing amidst the backdrop of the high-rise buildings and skyscrapers.

“My journey is filled with unexpected twists, beautiful moments and endless growth. Every step is an adventure and I’m embracing it all with an open heart," Qamar wrote as caption. 

She continued,"Here’s to living fully, learning constantly and loving every moment along the way."


Shortly after the star’s post went viral, her ardent fans were truly taken aback and rushed to the comments section.

One person wrote, “No. 1 actress of Lollywood.”

“Really excited for whatever you are working on,” the second penned.

“Incredibly gorgeous,” a third user effused.

Bringing her style and charm to the streets and lanes of Dubai, Qamar could not stop but ‘love every moment’ spent.

Saba Qamar has a new project lined up in the kitty and the filming has already hit floors in Dubai. 

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Trending News

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to co-host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi?
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Maya Ali shares adorable moment with Wahaj Ali's daughter at brother's wedding
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Amitabh Bachchan reflects on job struggles after finishing college
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Ali Rehman Khan breaks silence on linkup with Nusrat Hidayatullah
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Yumna Zaidi walks streets of Central London in style
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spills on most 'irritating' habit of actor
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Vicky Khaushal shows off epic dance move during work out
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’