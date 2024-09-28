Hrithik Roshan dedicates sweet post to girlfriend Saba Azad as she bags win

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Actress Saba Azad has won Best Actor/Actress in a comedy role accolade at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 which left her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan in splits.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Fighter actor re- shared the Viral Fever’s post of Saba bagging a big win.

Alongside the post, the Super 30 star lauded her win,“Yay!! So proud of you Sa! This was such an incredible performance! I think I called this one (Oncoming fist, red heart and collision emojis)."


After Roshan’s epic laud for girlfriend, the stars father, Rakesh Roshan and Sonali Bendre dropped clapping emojis. 

Also Preity Zinta reacted saying, "Wow! Congrats @sabazad."

Saba, who is an acclaimed singer, starred in the medical comedy-drama Whose Your Gynac produced by The Viral Fever.

To note, Hrithik’s lover essayed the role of Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher and OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist) in the show and has already begun shooting for the second season.

Hrithik Roshan confirmed relationship with Saba Azad at the filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2022 when he entered the party hand-in-hand with her.

On the work front, he is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller War 2 in Italy. 

