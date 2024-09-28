Kim Kardashian wants Beyoncé to apologise for shady remarks

Kim Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to demand a public apology from Beyoncé after the singer made what sources are calling 'shady' comments, sparking tensions between them.
According to a source, the 43-year-old founder of SKIMS "was already hot under the collar over Beyoncé and her shabby treatment," but the Halo crooner recent GQ interview put Kim "over the edge."
In the profile published earlier this month, the 43-year-old singer discussed how she keeps her personal life private, explaining, as she shared that she “has made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”
But the source revealed, “Even if Beyoncé didn’t use her name, her shady comments were clearly directed towards Kim, which has got Kim seriously pissed off, especially because it implies that she’s a bad mother.”
The source mentioned that The Kardashian star is “desperate to impress Beyoncé and prove she was worthy of being her friend.”
They added, “But she’s been rebuffed by her so many times, she’s given up and moved on and is now saying she has no need for her.”
The insider also disclosed Kim is "actually kind of annoyed with herself for being so in awe of Beyoncé for so long," particularly in light of some "pretty catty things" that have been said.
This year the SKKN founder has been “quietly building up this really high-lever social circle this year, and it’s opened her eyes to the fact that Beyoncé really isn’t the be-all, end-all when it comes to the Hollywood cool kids,”
As per a source, “There’s a lot of other people out there that are very powerful and very connected, and they’ve given her their stamp of approval, so what does she need Beyoncé for?”
They added, “She’s done cow-towing to Beyoncé and says she’s going to march up to her and demand an apology the next time they’re in the same room.”