Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with rare family photos

Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday on September 28, 2024, has been showered with immense love from all over but the cutest wish has come from his wife Alia Bhatt.
On Instagram this Saturday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet shared glimpses into the cutest, most cherished moments with the Animal actor and their baby, Raha Kapoor.
Clearly, the birthday boy’s life revolves around the two ladies and these photos are proof.
The first image saw Alia, Ranbir and Raha hugging a tree while in another the Wake Up Sid star holds his daughter close in his arms.
One more adorable click featured the father-daughter duo spending time in a horse stable.
Not to mention, in another set of clicks the Brahmastra star flaunts her hush hush romance as she sat on her beloved husband's lap in blurry, happy picture.
“Sometimes all you need is a giant hug and you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby,” the Heart of Stone actress penned a caption to describe her unconditional love for Ranbir.
Fans were taken aback by the superstar's post and showered loads of love on these pictures with heart and fire emojis.
The Sanju star’s mom, Neetu Kapoor also reacted by posting a selfie and wrote, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance, whatever you desire or wish for.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are the most loved pair of B-town, tied the knot on April 14, 2022.