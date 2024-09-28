Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace has finally stepped forward to address the claims of UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson related to his pep talk with Prince Harry.
Soon after, Johnson, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2022, claimed in his book that he was asked to give the Duke of Sussex a “manly pep talk” to convince him not to step back from his royal duties.
However, sources close to Buckingham Palace have refuted every assertion made, claiming once again that the palace never requested that Jonson hold negotiations with Prince Harry on his departure from UK.
The Telegraph was informed by persons who were aware of these talks at the time that Johnson was not asked to step in by the Palace and also revealed that Downing Street did not make any explicit formal requests.
For the unversed, the former prime minister asserted that he was asked to make a last-minute intervention in January 2020 by representatives of Downing Street and Buckingham Palace in the hopes that it would persuade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconsider.
Johnson writes about a ridiculous business... when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless” in his memoir Unleashed, which is set to be released on October 10.
Notably, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle formally stepped down from the royal duties in 2022