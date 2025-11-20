Royal

Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales made joint appearance on star-studded Royal Variety performance on Wednesday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing
Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing

Kensington Palace has issued a rare update following Prince William and Princess Kate’s joint outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media account shared an exclusive update after William and Kate made joint appearance on Star-Studded Royal Variety Performance.

In a shared photos Kate looked stunning emerald-green, floor-length velvet gown by Talbot Runhof and accessorized with the late Queen Elizabeth II's Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

Prince William complemented her in a black tuxedo with a velvet suit jacket.

The palace penned the caption, “From Paddington The Musical to a 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables — a brilliant evening showcasing the best of theatre, comedy and music.”

They added, “All while supporting the Royal Variety Charity which offers UK-wide help to industry professionals of all ages — offering vital support through mental health services, residential care, and financial assistance for those facing tough times.”

To note, Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 19, 2025.

Their outing marked a first joint red-carpet appearance in two years and the Princess's first since her recovery from cancer.

Prince William and Princess Kate was the sixth time they have attended the event together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview

Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview
Prince William shares huge update shortly after Meghan Markle's bombshell new interview

Andrew lands in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers

Andrew lands in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers
A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse urged the former Duke of York to be transparent about his involvement

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry
Meghan Markle subtly responds to Kate Middleton's shocking demand to Prince Harry about Duchess

Princess Kate honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet nod at Royal Variety

Princess Kate honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet nod at Royal Variety
Kate Middleton pays a symbolic tribute to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in her return to Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle outshines Princess Kate’s grand royal return with bold cover shoot

Meghan Markle outshines Princess Kate’s grand royal return with bold cover shoot
The Duchess of Sussex shares sizzling glimpses from her new cover shoot shortly after Kate Middleton’s return to Royal Variety Performance

Duke of Westminster makes headlines again with £100 million announcement

Duke of Westminster makes headlines again with £100 million announcement
The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor strikes £100 million deal months after welcoming first child

Princess Kate shares her kids’ disappointment at 2025 Royal Variety performance

Princess Kate shares her kids’ disappointment at 2025 Royal Variety performance
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a glamorous appearance at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton makes mesmerising return to Royal Variety with Prince William

Kate Middleton makes mesmerising return to Royal Variety with Prince William
The Prince and Princess of Wales share dazzling video from their joint appearance at Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle releases ‘Holiday Celebration’ Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle releases ‘Holiday Celebration’ Netflix trailer
Meghan Markle shares sweet kiss with Prince Harry in trailer of 'With Love, Meghan, Holiday Celebration'

King Charles Issues heartfelt message as Prince Harry shares new trip plans

King Charles Issues heartfelt message as Prince Harry shares new trip plans
King Charles III shares touching message after his special royal engagement

King Charles left speechless as Kate Winslet appears in ‘transparent dress’

King Charles left speechless as Kate Winslet appears in ‘transparent dress’
Kate Winslet shares see-through dress story related to King Charles III

King Felipe steps into spotlight as he executes key royal duty

King Felipe steps into spotlight as he executes key royal duty
King Felipe’s takes charge in crucial public outing without Queen Letizia