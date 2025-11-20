Kensington Palace shares rare update after William, Kate’s joint outing

Kensington Palace has issued a rare update following Prince William and Princess Kate’s joint outing.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media account shared an exclusive update after William and Kate made joint appearance on Star-Studded Royal Variety Performance.
In a shared photos Kate looked stunning emerald-green, floor-length velvet gown by Talbot Runhof and accessorized with the late Queen Elizabeth II's Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.
Prince William complemented her in a black tuxedo with a velvet suit jacket.
The palace penned the caption, “From Paddington The Musical to a 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables — a brilliant evening showcasing the best of theatre, comedy and music.”
They added, “All while supporting the Royal Variety Charity which offers UK-wide help to industry professionals of all ages — offering vital support through mental health services, residential care, and financial assistance for those facing tough times.”
To note, Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 19, 2025.
Their outing marked a first joint red-carpet appearance in two years and the Princess's first since her recovery from cancer.
Prince William and Princess Kate was the sixth time they have attended the event together.