Kate Middleton recalls her painful cancer journey at star-studded event

Kate Middleton has reflected on her painful cancer journey during her first red carpet appearance with Prince William in two-years.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on November 19, 2025.
During the star-studded event, the mother-of-three got a chance to meet Jessie J, who is also a cancer survivor.
As per The Independent, the Prince Tag singer revealed that she bonded with the future Queen over their cancer journeys.
She said, “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug. We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”
After the emotional interaction, Princess Kate embraced the musician in a warm hug.
Kensington Palace also posted exclusive pictures of the couple on Instagram from the Royal Variety Performance.
The Palace noted, “From Paddington The Musical to a 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables — a brilliant evening showcasing the best of theatre, comedy and music.”
It continued, “All while supporting the Royal Variety Charity which offers UK-wide help to industry professionals of all ages — offering vital support through mental health services, residential care, and financial assistance for those facing tough times.”
Kate's joint apperance with William comes after she attended the 2025 Future Workforce Summit in London.