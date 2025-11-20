Meghan Markle says she’s ‘learnt’ from her ‘mistakes’ amid royal rift

Royal

  By Sidra Khan
In a bombshell new confession, Meghan Markle admitted making “mistakes.”

On Thursday, November 20, Harper’s Bazaar published an in-depth explosive interview with the Duchess of Sussex, in which she opened up about several topics related to her personal and professional life.

Making a candid confession during the conversation, Prince Harry’s wife reflected on her “mistakes.”

When the interviewer asked the As Ever founder what she has learnt from her mistakes, she replied, “You learn not to do it again,” explaining, “If it all goes swimmingly, you don’t learn from it. If you don’t learn anything, you’re not going to grow.”

“I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new. I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon,’” she elaborated.

The mother of two continued, “I can give myself the same grace as a founder. There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes.”

“There’s also not a lot of fun in trying to be perfect. So why try to do that if you want to have fun?” she concluded.

Meghan Markle’s candid confession comes amid her and Prince Harry’s ongoing estrangement with the British Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ties severed with the royals when they stepped down from their duties and moved to the US in 2020.

