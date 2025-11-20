Royal

Queen Camilla claims Canada ‘dear to King Charles’ after Harry’s trip plans

  • By Hafsa Noor
Queen Camilla has made surprising remarks about Canada and King Charles after Prince Harry announced new trip.

On November 20, Her Majesty hosted young writers from across the Commonwealth to St James's Palace for a reception celebrating exceptional literary talent.

During her speech, she said, "This year, many of the essays came from Canada, a country that is dear to both my husband and to myself, and which we were lucky enough to visit briefly in May. Impressively, over the last decade, there have been 4 Canadian QCEC winners and runners-up.”

The Queen consort of the UK added, “Perhaps some of them were inspired by one of the world’s greatest children’s authors, LM Montgomery, who was, of course, a proud Canadian."

Shortly after her speech, Royal Family posted pictures from the event on Instagram and shared crucial details.

The statement read, “Congratulations to the winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025! Earlier today, The Queen, as Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, hosted a reception at St James’s Palace to celebrate the winners and runners-up of the competition.”

It continued, “The oldest writing competition for schools has been delivered by the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1883. Well done to all those who took part and as Her Majesty said during the reception, ‘I am certain that each one of our brilliant finalists has an exciting future ahead of you.’”

Camilla’s lovely message for Canada comes after the Duke of Sussex was announced as a keynote speaker at the OREA Power House conference in Toronto on December 1.

