Oprah Winfrey rep reacts to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview

Oprah Winfrey's former producer Terry Wood has spoken up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview - which changed their life as Royals.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their Royal life for the first time in a scathing interview with the American host in 2021, just a year after moving to the US from UK.
At the time, the Royal couple's interview created quite a buzz, as it included bombshell revelations about Royal family members.
However, Oprah, like other Hollywood bigwigs remained mostly quiet about the interview.
Now in Meghan's new interview for Harper Bazaar, Terry has spoken up about the Duchess of Sussex.
"Meghan understands her voice better than you, better than any producer could put it out there," he said.
Oprah's producer continued, "She knows how she comes across, and she knows how she wants to connect."
"She understands that so much has been written about her that when she does something, she wants to break through that noise so people see that she is authentically trying to be herself," Terry Wood added.