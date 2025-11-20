Royal Family reveals strange superstition as it wishes luck for key event

Royal

The Royal Family sends special wishes ahead of important occasion in a new Instagram post

  • By Sidra Khan
  |
Ahead of the upcoming exams, the Royal Family has sent good wishes to students.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, November 20, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a sweet post, wishing luck to the students as the exam period has official kicked off in the country.

In the post – which included gorgeous photos of Princess Ingrid Alexandra as she begins her exam preparations in Australia – the royals revealed a strange superstition.

“The exam period is in full swing both in Norway and Australia!” they captioned.

Sharing about the astonishing myth, they noted, “According to Australian superstition, if you haven't started reading before the jacaranda trees are in full bloom, it means trouble in your exams.”

“The purple trees have been blooming for several weeks already, but we still wish you good luck - whether you opened the curriculum early or at the last minute!” the palace added.

In the three-slide post, Princess Ingrid looked stunning in a stylish white outfit that included a shirt, a pair of baggy pants, which she paired with white sneakers.

For those unfamiliar, 21-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra is a member of the Norwegian Royal Family as the elder child of Crown Prince Haakon and the second child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

She is second in line of succession to the throne after her father, Haakon, and is the granddaughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

