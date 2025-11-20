Royal

Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears

Meghan Markle confirmed she invited herself to Fashion Week in France in bombshell statememnt

  • By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle admits going on ‘secret’ trip amid Harry's security fears

Meghan Markle has made an embarrassing confession about going on a “secret” trip, despite Prince Harry’s security concerns.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she invited herself to Paris Fashion Week last month even though the Duke fo Sussex raised security issues.

Her spokesman told GB News, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House. This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade."

Recently, Meghan made a bombshell confession about the France trip during a chat with Harper's Bazaar, "I was excited for him (Mr Piccioli). I reached out and I said, ‘Happy to come and support you.’ We kept it a secret, and it was really fun."

For the fashion event back in October, she donned a custom outfit creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Her spokesman told People's Channel, "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

The trip was Meghan's first return to Europe since the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

