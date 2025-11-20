Prince William finally honours emotional promise he made amid Kate's cancer

Royal

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince William has finally fulfilled an emotional promise he made a year ago - when Kate Middleton was going through cancer.

The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo collage of William with the English Rugby Coach Kevin Sinfield and professional rugby footballer Rob Burrow.

Alongside the photos clicked in 2024, when William presented CBE to Rob and Kevin for raising funds and awareness for MND (motor neuron disease), was a delightful update.

"In January 2024, upon receiving his CBE, Rob Burrows asked The Prince of Wales to open the MND Centre," read the caption.

While the next Instagram story was a link to William's interaction with Rob - who died the same year on June 2, 2024, with a caption, "Today we honour that promise..."

