Prince William makes major announcement after Meghan Markle's interview

Prince William has shared an exciting update after attending Royal Variety Performance 2025 with Kate Middleton.
The Prince of Wales's yet another solo Royal engagement has been announced on Wednesday, November 19, at the same time as his estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle's new interview came out.
According to an official announcement made by Majesty Magazine (& Joe Little) on X the future King is set to visit North Wales to support a cause close to his heart.
"Prince William will visit the region on Tuesday, November 25 — with stops including a beach walk in Colwyn Bay, a grassroots project for young people in Mochdre, and a comedy workshop in Llandudno with comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean," read the official X post.