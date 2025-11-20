Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry

Meghan Markle seems to have sent a strong message to Kate Middleton about Prince Harry.
Just days after the an insider claimed that the future Queen has requested her estranged brother-in-law to not include Meghan on his next trip to the UK, The Duchess of Sussex made a meaningful statement about Harry.
In her interview with Harper Bazaar - published on November 19, Meghan gushed over The Duke of Sussex as she opened up about their lovely bond.
"He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t," Meghan told the magazine.
She continued, "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back."
Reflecting on what attracted Meghan in Harry, she explained, "You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me."
"That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative," the former Suits actress added.
Meghan's gushing tribute for Harry came after Heat magazine's report - in which an insider exclusively revealed that Kate has been pushing the Duke to come back home without the Duchess.
"She tells him the best thing he could do is continue coming back home without Meghan by his side, it does get through," the source told.
They continued, "William’s at his boiling point right now but Kate is still hopeful that things can be patched up between him and Harry."
"She's said they need one-on-one time but that’s never going to happen if Meghan comes on the trip," the insider added.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not been in contact with The Prince and Princess of Wales for years now - amid their ongoing rift, which sparked after the Sussexes' moved to the US in 2020.