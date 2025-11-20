Andrew lands in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has publicly called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to “have the balls to face up to what he did."
Marina Lacerda, who met Epstein at 14, is urging the former Duke of York to be transparent about his involvement.
Lacerda said, “If I myself got accused of something this outrageous, I would want to go and at least clear my name.”
She added, “Clear up your name. And if you did do any wrongdoing, own up to it.
The survivor noted, “You have a family. You have daughters. You have daughters that have daughters.”
Lacerda also shared, “I hope he has the balls to face up [to] what he did and answer the questions. Why shouldn't he?”
“Okay. If you know this is something that you've done in the past and you regret it, just say it to the world. What's the worst thing that could possibly happen now,” she revealed to 5 News.
She added that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, should also disclose what they know, saying it would be “the right thing to do” and referencing his claim of having pizza with his daughters.
Lacerda stated, “So, it would be nice to get some transparency there, and I would hope that his daughters would speak. They would be truthful about it.”
“We need to stop protecting people because they are our family. We need to start protecting people that are getting hurt by your family.”
To note , Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, while King Charles recently stripped him of his royal titles over his ongoing links to Epstein.