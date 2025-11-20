Royal

Andrew lands in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse urged the former Duke of York to be transparent about his involvement

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Andrew in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers
Andrew in hot water after Jeffrey Epstein survivor demands answers

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has publicly called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to “have the balls to face up to what he did."

Marina Lacerda, who met Epstein at 14, is urging the former Duke of York to be transparent about his involvement.

Lacerda said, “If I myself got accused of something this outrageous, I would want to go and at least clear my name.”

She added, “Clear up your name. And if you did do any wrongdoing, own up to it.

The survivor noted, “You have a family. You have daughters. You have daughters that have daughters.”

Lacerda also shared, “I hope he has the balls to face up [to] what he did and answer the questions. Why shouldn't he?”

“Okay. If you know this is something that you've done in the past and you regret it, just say it to the world. What's the worst thing that could possibly happen now,” she revealed to 5 News.

She added that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, should also disclose what they know, saying it would be “the right thing to do” and referencing his claim of having pizza with his daughters.

Lacerda stated, “So, it would be nice to get some transparency there, and I would hope that his daughters would speak. They would be truthful about it.”

“We need to stop protecting people because they are our family. We need to start protecting people that are getting hurt by your family.”

To note , Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, while King Charles recently stripped him of his royal titles over his ongoing links to Epstein.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate after her shocking request to Harry
Meghan Markle subtly responds to Kate Middleton's shocking demand to Prince Harry about Duchess

Princess Kate honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet nod at Royal Variety

Princess Kate honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet nod at Royal Variety
Kate Middleton pays a symbolic tribute to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in her return to Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle outshines Princess Kate’s grand royal return with bold cover shoot

Meghan Markle outshines Princess Kate’s grand royal return with bold cover shoot
The Duchess of Sussex shares sizzling glimpses from her new cover shoot shortly after Kate Middleton’s return to Royal Variety Performance

Duke of Westminster makes headlines again with £100 million announcement

Duke of Westminster makes headlines again with £100 million announcement
The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor strikes £100 million deal months after welcoming first child

Princess Kate shares her kids’ disappointment at 2025 Royal Variety performance

Princess Kate shares her kids’ disappointment at 2025 Royal Variety performance
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a glamorous appearance at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton makes mesmerising return to Royal Variety with Prince William

Kate Middleton makes mesmerising return to Royal Variety with Prince William
The Prince and Princess of Wales share dazzling video from their joint appearance at Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle releases ‘Holiday Celebration’ Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle releases ‘Holiday Celebration’ Netflix trailer
Meghan Markle shares sweet kiss with Prince Harry in trailer of 'With Love, Meghan, Holiday Celebration'

King Charles Issues heartfelt message as Prince Harry shares new trip plans

King Charles Issues heartfelt message as Prince Harry shares new trip plans
King Charles III shares touching message after his special royal engagement

King Charles left speechless as Kate Winslet appears in ‘transparent dress’

King Charles left speechless as Kate Winslet appears in ‘transparent dress’
Kate Winslet shares see-through dress story related to King Charles III

King Felipe steps into spotlight as he executes key royal duty

King Felipe steps into spotlight as he executes key royal duty
King Felipe’s takes charge in crucial public outing without Queen Letizia

King Charles marks Coronation Food Project's 2nd anniversary with special highlights

King Charles marks Coronation Food Project's 2nd anniversary with special highlights
King Charles shines spotlight on major achievements of Coronation Food Project on its second anniversary

Prince William breaks silence after Harry announces second Canada trip

Prince William breaks silence after Harry announces second Canada trip
Prince William releases heartfelt message after Harry's second Canada trip announcement