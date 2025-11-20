Royal

Prince William pays sweet tribute to Rugby hero after reunion with his family

Prince William performs first royal duty after making red carpetr apperance at Royal Variety Performance

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William has returned to royal duties after making a joint red carpet appearance with Princess Kate for the first time in two-years.

On November 20, the Prince of Wales travelled to Leeds to meed the family of rugby hero Rob Burrow and open the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

During the visit, the future King met Rob’s family and friends including his wife, Lindsey Burrow, and their children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

The late athlete was diagnosed with MND just two years after he retired from playing for Leeds Rhinos team. He passed way in June 2024 after battling with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) for around five years.

Following the heartwarming reunion with the family, William took to Instagram and paid an emotional tribute to Rob.

He wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet professionals as well as Rob’s family, highlighting the incredible dedication and generosity that brought this vision to life.”

The prince added, “Opening the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds. Named after the late Rob Burrow CBE, the centre is the first purpose-built facility dedicated entirely to MND care, research, education and holistic support in the UK, and stands as a trailblazer for others around the country.”

Moreover, Rob was awarded a CBE by King Charles in the New Year's Honors List in 2024.

