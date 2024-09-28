Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Mawra Hocane has turned 32 and is celebrating her birthday in London ahead of the Hum Awards show!
On Friday evening, the Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani 2 star treated her 8.9M followers on Instagram to a glimpse of the homely celebrations with a glitter cake.
In the adorable reel, Mawra looked all charged up for the day as she blew the candles on her glittering lavender cake.
“To more glitter & more sparkle… forever,” the Sabaat actress wrote as caption.
For the celebrations, the Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si star kept her look minimally chic in a sleeveless black velvet dress, with a cowl neck detail.
As usual, the star kept her jet black tresses open and her makeup pretty low-key. In the accessories department, Mawra wore nothing.
She also uploaded a bunch of clicks holding her scrumptious cake in excitement, "Open up the door, 32."
The viral post amassed tons of love and birthday wishes from her fans and followers alike, including the media fraternity.
Also her best friend, co-star and rumored boyfriend Ameer Gilani liked the birthday girl’s post.
To ring in the birthday month, Mawra Hocane's family hosted a small midnight birthday bash at home in Sydney to make her feel special and loved.