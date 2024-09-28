Royal

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

The Duke of Sussex ditches wife Meghan Markle ahead of major event

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


Prince Harry, who is currently on a solo trip in New York City will reportedly embark on an international trip very soon, without Meghan Markle.

As reported by the Sun, the Duke of Sussex has planned a trip to Lesotho, South Africa early next month, right after his solo visit to UK on September 30, 2024, where he will attend the Wellchild Awards as a guest of honour.

On his trip to Lesotho Harry will attend a gathering of philanthropists, local stakeholders and business leaders, to support his youth-focused charity Sentebale.

The duke founded the charitable organization, Sentebale, which means (forget me not) in 2006 to help disadvantaged children and honour his mother, Princess Diana.

This upcoming tour, where Harry will be joined by Sentebale co-founding patron Prince Seeiso will mark his first visit to Lesotho since 2018.

Soon after Harry’s trip to Lesotho was confirmed, Prince Seeiso said, "It fills me, the team, and our wider community with joy to welcome Prince Harry or Mohale as we affectionately refer to him by his Sesotho royal name which means 'warrior'.”

"Now more than ever, as we look to the challenges of our young generation here in Lesotho, the collective energy of both local and international individuals and organizations who see the potential in these youth, is embraced,” he added.

"We know that there are bright futures at stake, and we continue to approach our work with the vision that all children can be empowered, healthy and resilient through sustainable solutions that can ultimately be locally driven," Seesio further acknowledged.

