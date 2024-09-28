Gigi Hadid channels Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga in packing tape outfit

Gigi Hadid took her fans down the memory lane to Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga's iconic tape outfits with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week’s Vetements runway on Friday night.
The 29-year-old model stunned onlookers with a unique off shoulder bodysuit created with DHL’s packing tape.
Gigi added a few inches to her frame with high heels, designed with the same packaging tapes of the renowned courier service.
Soon after the videos and photos of her runway look went viral, Gigi’s fans swamped the comments section, comparing her with Kim, who rocked a similar fit at Balenciaga show in 2022.
At that time, the Kardashians turned heads with her caution tape outfit, matching high-heels and a handbag.
“Reminds me of Kim and that Balenciaga yellow tape,” one fan wrote.
While another noted, “Ummm @kimkardashian already did the tape thing years ago and killed it.”
“Bring back Kim for Balenciaga when she wore Balenciaga tape,” one user noted.
While a handful of fans also recalled Lady Gaga's caution tape look from her song Telephone's music video in 2010.
“giving lady gaga from telephone,” a fan noted.
"Lady Gaga killed it better than Gigi" another added.
On the personal front Gigi Hadid is currently dating the Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.