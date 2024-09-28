Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health

Trending

  • September 28, 2024
Ushna Shah is sharing a heartbreaking update about her health!

Taking to her Instagram story this week, which she later saved in her account highlights, the Cheekh actress made a heart-wrenching confession that shocked the entertainment industry as well as her 2.6 million fans.

Giving a distressing update on her health, the actress penned, “I’d like to take a moment to share some insight into a condition known as prosopagnosia, or face blindness, which affects a person’s ability to recognize faces.”

Prosopagnosia refers to a rare and complex neuro-ophthalmic disorder which makes it difficult for a patient to recognize familiar and new faces.

“Over time this condition has become more prominent for me and I often do not immediately recognize individuals, even in familiar settings. What was once a joke has evolved into a frustrating experience over the years, and I am sure I am not alone,” noted the actress.

Ushna also emotionally penned that if in future, there’s ever an interaction of her with someone she knows and she behaves strange to them, then understand it is due to her condition, and not something she did purposefully.

Revealing the reason behind saving this as a highlight, the actress noted it is because she does not want anyone to think that she ignored them.

Concluding her update, Ushna wrote, “I hope this encourages more conversations around prosopagnosia and how it can impact daily interactions. Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to foster openness and empathy.”

The actress was last starred in 2023 mini-series Daurr.

