Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host Oscars 2025?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reportedly top choices to host the Oscar 2025 following their sizzling bromance in Deadpool and Wolverine.
According to the insiders, the duo is yet to confirm whether or not they’ll be hosting the Oscars, but organizers are willing to break the bank to secure the duo for the role.
“Hugh and Ryan – as a team – are at the top of the Oscars’ wish list now that they’ve sealed their status as the two biggest movie stars of the year,” the source told the Intouch Weekly.
They further shared, “They haven’t said no yet, but unlike Jimmy Kimmel, who personally took only a nominal, scale fee for hosting the show, Hugh and Ryan are major movie stars and will need to be paid for lending their star power to the show.”
The pair has recently concluded their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour with their hilarious gigs and heartwarming bond.
“Like Hugh, Ryan has serious singing and dancing chops and isn’t afraid to make a fool of himself for the sake of getting a laugh,” they further added.
They insider continued, “Of course, Hugh has all the experience he needs from his very well received job hosting the show five years ago, but doing it with Ryan can plug into a whole different vibe: bigger, wackier and edgier than his first time around.”
“If they eventually agree to do it, it’s going to come with a seven-figure payday!” they concluded.
The 97th Oscar will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.