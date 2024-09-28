Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host Oscars 2025?

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host Oscar 2025?
 Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host Oscar 2025?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reportedly top choices to host the Oscar 2025 following their sizzling bromance in Deadpool and Wolverine.

According to the insiders, the duo is yet to confirm whether or not they’ll be hosting the Oscars, but organizers are willing to break the bank to secure the duo for the role.

“Hugh and Ryan – as a team – are at the top of the Oscars’ wish list now that they’ve sealed their status as the two biggest movie stars of the year,” the source told the Intouch Weekly.

They further shared, “They haven’t said no yet, but unlike Jimmy Kimmel, who personally took only a nominal, scale fee for hosting the show, Hugh and Ryan are major movie stars and will need to be paid for lending their star power to the show.”

The pair has recently concluded their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour with their hilarious gigs and heartwarming bond.

“Like Hugh, Ryan has serious singing and dancing chops and isn’t afraid to make a fool of himself for the sake of getting a laugh,” they further added.

They insider continued, “Of course, Hugh has all the experience he needs from his very well received job hosting the show five years ago, but doing it with Ryan can plug into a whole different vibe: bigger, wackier and edgier than his first time around.”

“If they eventually agree to do it, it’s going to come with a seven-figure payday!” they concluded.

The 97th Oscar will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Entertainment News

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Gigi Hadid channels Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga in packing tape outfit
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Kim Kardashian wants Beyoncé to apologise for shady remarks
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Kyle Richards feels ‘torn’ after Kim Richards placed on psychiatric hold
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Rihanna sends internet into fits with son RZA's hilarious video
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on ‘Harry Potter’ costar Maggie Smith’s death
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Jennifer Lopez takes lifetime decision for Ben Affleck
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Angelina Jolie ends fight for FBI reports in 2016 plane clash with Brad Pitt
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Ellen DeGeneres reveals shocking health updates: 'Hard to be honest'