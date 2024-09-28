World

Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah death in Israeli forces attack

Hezbollah issues official statement to confirm the death of its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut strikes

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Hezbollah confirms killing of Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli attack
Hezbollah has released an official statement to confirm the death of its secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, a few hours after Israel Defense Force' claimed they killed him during air strikes in Beirut on Friday.

Hezbollah's official statement obtained by The Guardian on Saturday read, "His eminence, the master of resistance, the righteous servant, has passed away to be with his lord who is pleased with him as a great martyr."

Their statement added, "The leadership of Hezbollah pledges ... to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy [Israel], supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people."

However the statement did not reveal who is going to succeed Nasrallah.

Israel Defense Force claimed on Saturday that it had killed the Hezbollah leader in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier.

