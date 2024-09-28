Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton impressed everyone with her stunning yet unexpected appearance at Crathie Kirk church in Balmoral earlier this week, just a few days after completing her preventive chemotherapy.
Princess of Wales garnered praises for standing by her father-in-law King Charles' side during his own cancer battle.
Kate joining the King and Queen during their annual Scottish sojourn in Balmoral with Prince William is being dubbed as an “encouraging surprise” by a Royal commentator.
The royal expert Jennie Bond told OK, “I must admit, I was quite surprised to see William and Catherine back up in Balmoral so soon.”
She went on to explain, "We don't know whether they had the children with them, but their visit underlines how important they feel it is to spend time with Charles.”
“It's been a few weeks since they've been together and I'm sure William in particular feels he wants to stay in close touch with his papa particularly as the King continues his cancer treatment,” Jennie added.
Speaking on the bond Kate and Charles share, Jennie noted, "Catherine and Charles share a truly special bond, undoubtedly strengthened by their shared experience with cancer.”
“So, it's not so much Scotland's enchanting allure that drew them this time, but rather her and William's desire to spend quality time with the King,” she said.
This analysis from Jennie Bond comes shortly after Kate Middleton shared a personal message for Giselle, who performed at the English National Ballet in London.