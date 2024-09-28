Royal

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Princess Kate made second public appearance on Friday at a Live Ballet performance in London

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton impressed everyone with her stunning yet unexpected appearance at Crathie Kirk church in Balmoral earlier this week, just a few days after completing her preventive chemotherapy.

Princess of Wales garnered praises for standing by her father-in-law King Charles' side during his own cancer battle.

Kate joining the King and Queen during their annual Scottish sojourn in Balmoral with Prince William is being dubbed as an “encouraging surprise” by a Royal commentator.

The royal expert Jennie Bond told OK, “I must admit, I was quite surprised to see William and Catherine back up in Balmoral so soon.”

She went on to explain, "We don't know whether they had the children with them, but their visit underlines how important they feel it is to spend time with Charles.”

“It's been a few weeks since they've been together and I'm sure William in particular feels he wants to stay in close touch with his papa particularly as the King continues his cancer treatment,” Jennie added.

Speaking on the bond Kate and Charles share, Jennie noted, "Catherine and Charles share a truly special bond, undoubtedly strengthened by their shared experience with cancer.”

“So, it's not so much Scotland's enchanting allure that drew them this time, but rather her and William's desire to spend quality time with the King,” she said.

This analysis from Jennie Bond comes shortly after Kate Middleton shared a personal message for Giselle, who performed at the English National Ballet in London.

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Royal News

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry confesses his ‘biggest fears’ ahead of UK return
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message