Royal

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles will rock a fresh islandic look with the crown getting a fashion upgrade

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


King Charles is going to opt for new threads under the same monarchy as he heads to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) next month.

Upon landing in Samoa, Your Majesty will be seen dressed in chic clothes that are fit for a king, as per GB News!

While royal observers know that he has been quite rarely spotted sporting something other than a suit, this tradition is expected to be broken because of a grand request coming through.

In a recent message, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa advised all delegates as well as King Charles to wear something light in favor of the oceanic country’s burning weather.

“We’re not really keen for people to wear suits and be hot and uncomfortable,” she said, desiring that everyone’s attire reflects “more of an island vibe.”

“Can I tell you it’s warm in October, so please don’t wear your suits in your packing... We look forward to welcoming you in true island style.” Fiame Naomi Mataafa emphasized.

Now, this is going to be a refreshing change seen in King Charles’ wardrobe as he’s known for only going out in coats paired with pants, and was perhaps sighted is something relaxing decades ago!

For those looking forward, this is going to be exciting.

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Royal News

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry confesses his ‘biggest fears’ ahead of UK return
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrate major milestone in Danish capital