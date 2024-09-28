King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles is going to opt for new threads under the same monarchy as he heads to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) next month.
Upon landing in Samoa, Your Majesty will be seen dressed in chic clothes that are fit for a king, as per GB News!
While royal observers know that he has been quite rarely spotted sporting something other than a suit, this tradition is expected to be broken because of a grand request coming through.
In a recent message, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa advised all delegates as well as King Charles to wear something light in favor of the oceanic country’s burning weather.
“We’re not really keen for people to wear suits and be hot and uncomfortable,” she said, desiring that everyone’s attire reflects “more of an island vibe.”
“Can I tell you it’s warm in October, so please don’t wear your suits in your packing... We look forward to welcoming you in true island style.” Fiame Naomi Mataafa emphasized.
Now, this is going to be a refreshing change seen in King Charles’ wardrobe as he’s known for only going out in coats paired with pants, and was perhaps sighted is something relaxing decades ago!
For those looking forward, this is going to be exciting.