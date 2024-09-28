World

US breaks silence on Israeli airstrikes in Beirut: 'No advance warning'

Israeli military struck southern suburbs of Lebanese capital, targeting Hezbollah commander

  September 28, 2024
The United States claimed that it was not warned in advance about Israeli military strikes on the capital of Lebanon, Beirut.

According to Reuters, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday, September 27, that he did not have any warning of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) airstrikes on Hezbollah's central headquarters, but he talked to Israel's defence chief during the strikes.

Austin told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, “We had no advance warning. My call with Minister Gallant took place while the operation was actually already underway. As you know, this operation took place just a couple of hours ago, and they're still making assessments.”

He said that he did not have any “further information or specifics” to share at that moment. The defence secretary also warned that a full-blown war would be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon.

Austin added, “An all-out war should be avoided. Diplomacy continues to be the best way forward, and it's the fastest way to let displaced Israeli and Lebanese citizens return to their homes on both sides of the border."

The defence secretary asserted that he would speak to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant again for the updates.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah
Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN
Just Stop Oil Activists splash soup on Van Gogh paintings in London protest
Donald Trump promises ‘quick’ resolution to Ukraine conflict in meeting with Zelenskyy
Argentina’s poverty rate soars over 50% in ‘major’ setback for President Milei
Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign
46 people, including 37 children, drown during Hindu festival
Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine
US defense official gives bombshell update on Chinese nuclear-powered submarine
Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge