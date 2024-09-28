World

Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah

Israeli military claimed Hezbollah commander has been killed in strikes on southern Lebanon

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Israeli military claimed Hezbollah commander has been killed in southern Lebanon
Israeli military claimed Hezbollah commander has been killed in southern Lebanon

An intense wave of airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut early on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

According to BBC, Israel hit the southern suburbs of Beirut to target the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel said that it had carried out “very accurate” and “targeted strikes” on buildings that it claimed were Hezbollah headquarters and weapon stores.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese officials said that the early Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people and injured over 90 others.

Moreover, the Israeli military also claimed that it had killed the missile unit commander of Hezbollah, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, by Air Force fighter jets’ airstrike in southern Lebanon.

IDF, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “A number of other terrorists were also eliminated with them... Earlier this week, the IDF eliminated Ibrahim Qabisi and a number of other officials in Hezbollah's missile system. The IDF will continue to act forcefully and persistently against the terrorist Hezbollah and to strike and eliminate its leaders."

As per the IDF, Ismail was responsible for “many acts of terrorism” in the country.

Furthermore, Lebanon’s health minister told CNN that the country has recorded over 100,000 people displaced by the recent conflict, while up to half a million people are likely internally displaced.

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40

Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene’s 'intimate' wedding details REVEALED
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity

World News

Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Just Stop Oil Activists splash soup on Van Gogh paintings in London protest
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Donald Trump promises ‘quick’ resolution to Ukraine conflict in meeting with Zelenskyy
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Argentina’s poverty rate soars over 50% in ‘major’ setback for President Milei
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
46 people, including 37 children, drown during Hindu festival
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
US defense official gives bombshell update on Chinese nuclear-powered submarine
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
UK's Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump, seeks to 'establish a relationship'
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost