Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah

An intense wave of airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut early on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
According to BBC, Israel hit the southern suburbs of Beirut to target the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel said that it had carried out “very accurate” and “targeted strikes” on buildings that it claimed were Hezbollah headquarters and weapon stores.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese officials said that the early Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people and injured over 90 others.
Moreover, the Israeli military also claimed that it had killed the missile unit commander of Hezbollah, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, by Air Force fighter jets’ airstrike in southern Lebanon.
IDF, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “A number of other terrorists were also eliminated with them... Earlier this week, the IDF eliminated Ibrahim Qabisi and a number of other officials in Hezbollah's missile system. The IDF will continue to act forcefully and persistently against the terrorist Hezbollah and to strike and eliminate its leaders."
As per the IDF, Ismail was responsible for “many acts of terrorism” in the country.
Furthermore, Lebanon’s health minister told CNN that the country has recorded over 100,000 people displaced by the recent conflict, while up to half a million people are likely internally displaced.