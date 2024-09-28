Entertainment

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish endured electrocution in the name of devotion for ‘Birds of a Feather’ music video

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


Billie Eilish sure looked like a Dua Lipa fan in the brand new music video for her song Birds of a Feather, where she’s seen Levitating throughout!

But, of course, the vocalist’s version of floating around came jam-packed with her signature horror spin.

On Friday, September 27, she released the footage for this track, which is a soaring single featured on her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Visuals captured Billie Eilish being recklessly dragged around by an invisible force as she very hypnotically went on singing about crisscrossing forever with a romantic lover.

It might come across as bizarre to some confused viewers, so users on YouTube keenly simplified the message.

One decoded, “Billie Eilish being pulled in all directions by someone that isn’t even there! Super symbolic of the lingering effects of any sort of lost love.”

“She’s the only person in the Birds of a Feather music video when the song is about two people. There’s joy on her face contrasted with the eeriness of her surroundings. It shows her delusion and that she’s losing it,” another explained.

In summary, the footage conceptualizes how a fool treads the most painful of paths by being carried away in love… until we see Billie Eilish being mercilessly electrocuted in the end! Ouch.

