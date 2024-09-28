Entertainment

Travis Kelce dared for ‘bad hairstyle competition’ by Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce immediately responded to Patrick Mahomes’ offer of hair-raising showdown

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


Travis Kelce might be soon forgetting ‘bad hair days’ as he has been dared to have a ‘bad hair year’ by best friend Patrick Mahomes!

According to Marca, the NFL player was challenged to have a duel with his teammate, where the two of them would compete by rocking terrible hairstyles from the past.

But he turned out to be quite a party pooper this time.

Travis Kelce chickened out from the hairdo rivalry, saying that he “gave up” those old time hairstyles long back.

He noted how “drastically different” his shoulder-length locks from decades ago looked like, and that it’s just a “good reason” to abandon such embarrassing strands altogether.

Of course, fans are not happy to see the rogue football athlete dodge this battle of the cuts with pal Patrick Mahomes emerging as the only daredevil left in the seat.

There however might be more to Travis Kelce’s fear of returning to previous hairdos.

At the start of this season, he debuted a tress arrangement that was met with widespread criticism, even making many disapprovers claim that it must be out of Taylor Swift’s influence.

In the past two weeks, the popstar’s boyfriend returned to his usual self, rocking his mustache all the while.

Despite challenging Travis Kelce with this hairstyle rivalry, Patrick Mahomes himself has had the same cut for a long while now.

