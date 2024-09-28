Entertainment

Meghan Markle's latest move aims at stealing Prince Harry's thunder?

Prince Harry attended the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 in New York City on Tuesday, September 24

  September 28, 2024
Prince Harry debuted his new persona as a post-royal statesman during his recent New York visit, to redefine his public image. 

However, his thunder was stolen by none other than his wife Meghan Markle as she dominated the headlines.

Prince Harry took a commercial jet to NYC, stayed at a hotel and was given a standing ovation at the Clinton Global Initiative summit on Tuesday, where he passionately talked about the dangers of social media for children.

But, the Duchess overshowed him by responding to the "Duchess Difficult" allegations, rallying old and current staffers to speak out in her defense.

“This totally hijacked any coverage Harry got…it was quite an own goal,” a political insider in NY for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) told the Page Six.

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter quoted a Sussex staffer, alleging, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-¬makers, they change their minds frequently. “

“Harry is a very, very charming person—no airs at all—but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible,” they added.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry made significant presence in NYC.

