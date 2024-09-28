Entertainment

Travis Kelce's mom shares exciting details of his meeting with Prince William

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour served as a medium of meeting between Prince William and Travis Kelce

  • September 28, 2024
Donna Kelce is recalling her son, Travis Kelce’s reaction when he met Prince Harry for the first time at his "lover" Taylor Swift’s Eras tour!

In an interview published in Extra on Thursday, September 26, the mom of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end, revealed how her son felt and reacted when he came home after meeting the Prince of Wales and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Recalling his modest reaction, Donna said, “He said that ‘When you meet people like that, you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant … somebody's in the suite, you're just like, who in this picture doesn't fit? Why am I here and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn't seem right.’”

The NFL player met Prince William, his son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte during Taylor Swift’s electrifying London concert which took place on June 21, 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

When asked about how Travis deals with such crazy encounters, Donna Kelce said, “I think he’s handling it pretty well, he’s a pretty friendly guy.”

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce publicized their romance in September 2023.

