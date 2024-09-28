Entertainment

Katy Perry 'encourages' fiancé Orlando Bloom to 'flirt' with others

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019

  by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Katy Perry is not a controlling partner and the recent claims are proof of it!

Earlier this month, Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom was caught on camera, checking out Kim Kardashian’s butt at a gala in New York City.

The video ignited a fierce reaction from Perry's fanbase.

However, now an insider has made a shocking revelation about the loved-up couple.

“Katy totally understands why Orlando would be checking out Kim’s booty, she says she’d do the same if a hot guy were in her face and Orlando would have no issue with it,” a source told the Life&Style Magazine.

The insider further revealed, “They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive.”

To note, Perry and Bloom share a 3-years-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Prior to this, one of Bloom’s longtime friend also shared the shocking insides of the couple’s relationship.

“She works very hard to keep him satisfied, and he does the same with her, it’s a great relationship and sex is definitely a huge part of their connection, so Orlando sneaking a peak at Kim’s bum is a non-issue,” the pal said about the Perry and Bloom.

They concluded, “They found it pretty hilarious that people got so up in arms about it!”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019.

