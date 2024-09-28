Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms

Jennifer Lopez is glowing as divorce proceeds with husband Ben Affleck!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, September 27, the Unstoppable actress dropped a carousel of her beaming photos as she continues to move on from the Argo actor.
Although the post did not feature any caption, JLo’s smile was enough to do all the talk.
Slipping into a casual yet stylish white T-shirt and jeans, Jennifer Lopez went for nude makeup look with bold eyeliner, and mid-parted her blonde-brown tresses.
To accessorize her overall look, she wore multiple golden bracelets on her both wrists.
The string of images saw the actress beaming at the camera that captured her beauty in its lens.
As soon as the Marry Me actress shared the post, her ardent fans swamped the comment section with their love and admiration.
“I will never get tired of saying how amazing she is! She always manages to leave you speechless,” expressed one of the fans.
The second penned, “22 years and still Jenny from the block.”
Meanwhile, the third wrote, “Keep growing n glowing.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship first began in 2002 after which they parted their ways in 2004. The couple rekindled romance and married in 2022, and in 2024, JLo filed for divorce from Affleck.
JLo also had an on and off relationship with the American rapper Sean Diddy Combs, who is now accused of sex trafficking and racketeering.