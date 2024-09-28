Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy

Emma Watson has penned a heartfelt tribute to her beloved Harry Potter co-star Dame Maggie Smith, following the legendary actress's passing at the age of 89.
The Beauty and the Beast starlet took to her Instagram stories section to reflect on the deep bond she shared with her.
Watson noted, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with.”
She continued, “It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.”
Watson added, She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.'
The Little Women star capped off her heartfelt reaction, “Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you.”
Soon after the heartwrenching news of Maggie Smith announced the Hollywood industry mourned over her death.
Daniel Radcliffe shared his reaction on Page Six to express grief over her death, saying, “The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job.”
He remembered his parents' excitement when he found out he would be working with someone, even though he didn't know who she was.
The Now You See Me 2 star also described Maggie as incredibly kind and felt lucky to work with her for 10 years on the Harry Potter films.
Daniel expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with her and spend time around her on set.
He also added, “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”
Notably, Maggie Smith passed away "peacefully" on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the age of 89; her sons have indicated that the actress's cause of death remains unknown.