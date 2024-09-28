Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering case is seeing shocking update as more victims are surfacing to testify against him!
In a shocking series of revelations in Diddy’s scandal, a Texas law firm which is leading the case against the American rapper revealed that they have received claims of more than 50 victims, which is an alarming rise in the figures.
The victims list, which includes both men and women, also revealed that many of the victims abused and assaulted were minors at the time of incidents.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, September 26, the law firm posted a lengthy caption detailing the matter.
In the caption, it noted that they have been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as “Lead Counsel” when representing those 50 plus victims.
“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking,” stated the firm.
Concluding the post, the law representing authorities also penned, “Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf.”
In another news, while speaking exclusively to Page Six, Diddy’s attorney, Meesha Moulton, expressed her negative views in the wake of the rapper expected to testify in the court.
There is a reason that attorneys typically advise their clients not to take the stand in their own trial – testifying in one’s own trial opens up the defendant to cross-examination from the prosecution,” said the lawyer, adding, “If Diddy becomes flustered or frustrated, taking the stand will do more harm for him than good.”
She also described this move as “bold” and not in his best interest.